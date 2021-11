ANN ARBOR, MI -- A race across America designed to highlight the efficiency of electric vehicles made a stop in Ypsilanti Monday evening. The rally, hosted by Charge Across America, is a race featuring five teams of two people driving electric vehicles from New York City to Los Angeles in just 10 days. The group left New York City on Oct. 31, stopping in Pennsylvania overnight, before arriving in Ypsilanti on Nov. 1.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO