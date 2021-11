STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Mayor Bill de Blasio has begun filing the necessary documents to run for New York state governor in 2022, according to several reports. NY 1 reported that de Blasio, who is term-limited out of office this year, filed two of the three documents needed to register a committee — but did not enter a year or political office, according to the state Board of Elections.

POLITICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO