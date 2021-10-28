Massillon Museum to host couple’s clay class

Two of the nations' largest pharmacy chains — CVS Health and Walgreens — are accepting coronavirus vaccination appointments for children ages 5-11. CVS Health announced Wednesday that it will be offering kids 5-11 years of age the pediatric dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Sunday, Nov. 7, "upon receipt and confirmation of vaccine supply".
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a gun rights case that could lead to more guns on the streets of New York and Los Angeles and threaten restrictions on guns in subways, airports, bars, churches, schools and other places where people gather. The case...
The Las Vegas Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III on Tuesday night, hours after police said he was involved in a fatal DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old woman. Ruggs, 22, will be charged with DUI resulting in death, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said earlier. The athlete...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race early Wednesday, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to become the first GOP candidate to win statewide office in a dozen years.
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief said Wednesday that Ethiopia’s yearlong war has been marked by “extreme brutality” as a joint investigation into alleged atrocities faulted all sides for committing abuses, and “the big numbers of violations” are linked to Ethiopian forces and those from neighboring Eritrea. The...
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) conceded to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) on Wednesday, hours after Youngkin declared victory. "Congratulations to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory," McAuliffe said in a statement. "I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family." Youngkin narrowly defeated...
Democrat Michelle Wu made history on Tuesday night when she was elected Boston's new mayor. Wu is the first woman and the first person of color to hold the seat in the city's history. Boston has historically only elected White men as mayor, and typically elects mayors who have lifelong...
