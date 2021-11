On September 17th, NCT 127 released their 3rd full album Sticker. Although they sold 761K copies on the 1st day of release on Hanteo, the sales dropped down significantly the next day due to the Chuseok holiday and it continued for a week until Hanteo completely stopped shipping or giving info about the sales. Currently, NCT 127 has sold 1.2M on Hanteo and 2.2M on Gaon. Although every artists' Hanteo sales are updated daily, NCT 127's was updated on September 30th, which is 3 weeks ago, 2 weeks after the release.

