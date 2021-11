There’s a lot of room for improvement in building cyber resilience, according to a new report from Zurich North America and Advisen. The companies have released their 11th annual Information Security and Cyber Risk Management Survey, which polled corporate risk managers and insurance buyers on their views about information security and cyber risk management. This year’s survey featured the highest percentage of cyber insurance buyers since the survey began 11 years ago, with 83% of respondents carrying some level of cyber insurance. The survey results indicated that risk professionals were increasingly aware of growing cyber risks and the need to manage them. However, Zurich said there was still much room for improvement in building cyber resilience.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO