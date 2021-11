In a viral Tiktok that sees him comparing himself to Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, and Michael Phelps, user Gavinblake23 gives fans a look into the thought process and work ethic of Halloween slasher Michael Audrey Myers. And yes, Audrey is canonically his middle name...kind of. The timeline and continuity of the Halloween movies has been reset and rebooted a number of times, and the middle name Audrey comes from an extended version of Halloween that aired on TV (it was extended so that they could remove violence to make the networks happy and replace it with more story). There is no way of knowing whether that was ever canonical, let alone whether it stayed that way after two reboots that stripped the continuity all the way down to just the first film.

8 DAYS AGO