Von Miller out of practice again on Thursday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following the Broncos' Week 6 loss, Von Miller stood at the podium and pledged to be a better version of himself. "Everybody knows what we have to do to win football games," Miller said Sunday. "It starts with me. I've got to do a better job. I slipped. We started off winning and I've got to double down. I've got to do more. I've got to find a way to make a play. I've got to find a way to pressure the quarterback. I've got to do what I do best. I have to focus on me. That's all I know how to do."

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO