90 Day Fiancé hasn’t featured Paul and Karine Staehle for a while, as the couple stepped away from the TLC series and its spinoffs to deal with drama in their relationship. Despite the franchise moving on for now, the drama for the two hasn’t really stopped. It seems Paul is currently in a dispute with his mother, Mary. Fans got wind of the problems after Paul fired off a fiery message on Instagram Stories, which made some shocking claims about his mom.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO