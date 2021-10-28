CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missourians harvest 12 of 40 bears during state’s first hunting season

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1goRGJ_0cfckONw00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There was a lot of interest in Missouri’s first black bear hunting season.
The wild population has grown enough over the past decade to allow for it. Over 6,000 hunters applied for 400 permits. They only harvested 12 bears of the 40 maximum allowed this year.

The Missouri Department of Conservation took a conservative approach to the new season. They limited it to ten days, restricted permits to a lottery, plus prohibited bait and dogs.

Illinois woman gets jail time for Yellowstone grizzly bear encounter caught on video

“Our highly regulated and limited season included a sustainable maximum harvest of 40 bears, which is about 5% of our total bear population,” states Missouri Department of Conservation State Furbearer and Black Bear Biologist Laura Conlee.

The state also set up three zones to make sure that bears were not overharvested in any area. Each Zone had a different limit on the number of bears allowed to be taken. The bear population is larger along the border with Arkansas and the limit was higher there.

“This was an incredibly successful first bear hunting season for Missouri given that we have a highly regulated season, that bears in the state are widely distributed throughout some pretty rugged wilderness, and that many hunters had never hunted bears before,” states Conlee.

‘I feel a paw on my lap’- Cardinals prospect bit by bear while bow hunting

Nine bears were harvested from Zone 1 in southwest Missouri and three were taken from Zone 3 in western parts of the state. Hunters did not kill any bears in Zone 2, located in southeastern Missouri from the Ozark National Scenic Riverway to St. Louis.

Black bears were abundant in Missouri forests before European settlement. The animal is even on the state’s flag. They were nearly eliminated because of unregulated killing in the late 19th century and habitat loss in the Ozarks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Young hunters bag more than 15,000 deer over the weekend in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Young hunters, ages 6 to 15, took more than 15,000 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2021 hunting season. The Missouri Department of Conservation said preliminary data shows the young hunters harvested a total of 15,608 deer Saturday through Sunday. The top counties were Osage, Franklin, and Howell. Young hunters harvested 359 deer in Osage, 329 in Franklin, and 310 in Howell.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Pets & Animals
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Arkansas State
FOX2Now

Illinois works to return 11 Purple Heart medals to rightful owners

ST. LOUIS – A new mission was announced in Illinois Tuesday to return 11 Purple Heart medals to their rightful owners. Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs will head the operation. The medals were submitted to his office for safekeeping. They will be returned to their owners as part of the Unclaimed Property Program, also known as I-Cash or missing money.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Funeral procession route details for Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The funeral is Tuesday for Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins who was killed in the line of duty one week ago. The funeral service for Timmins will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the Gateway Convention Center. The service is open to the public, and then the funeral procession will travel from Collinsville and work its way north on 111 to 270 to 255 and then 111 again before arriving at the Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton. Intersections along the route will be blocked to allow for safe travels.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Hunting#Grizzly Bears#Missourians#Black Bear#European
FOX2Now

Child’s mercury poisoning hospital visit relocates Wentzville families

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The US Environmental Protection Agency is investigating after a Wentzville child was taken to the hospital after suffering from mercury poisoning. About five months ago the child spilled a small vial of elemental mercury while playing. The substance can be difficult to clean up and can linger for a very long time. The agency expanded the search for more contaminated places to other homes and schools.
WENTZVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX2Now

New renovations coming to Boathouse at Forest Park

ST. LOUIS — The Boathouse at Forest Park is getting a makeover. The landmark restaurant announced it will install a new deck overlooking Post-Dispatch Lake, as well as renovated bathrooms by spring of 2022. Boathouse fans can also look forward to table service and a new winter menu that will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

3K+
Followers
884
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy