Let’s Talk Knoxville – City Council Candidate

Voters in Minneapolis have on Tuesday rejected a ballot measure to dismantle their police department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety, according to the Associated Press. For eligible voters on Tuesday, the referendum, known as "Question 2", asked members of the community to amend the city's charter...
Children ages 5 to 11 are now able to start receiving COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible, after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky late Tuesday officially signed off on a recommendation from agency advisors. Extending vaccine eligibility to children younger than 12 has been a major...
Glenn Youngkin is projected to win Virginia’s gubernatorial contest, defeating former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) and becoming the first Republican to win a statewide election in the Old Dominion since 2009. The Associated Press called the race at 12:37 a.m. ET. Youngkin, who was virtually unknown to most Virginia voters...
Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain and Brooklyn borough president, will be the next to lead New York City, becoming the city's second Black mayor, NBC News projects. Adams, a Democrat, beat Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, who founded the 1970s-era anti-crime patrol, the Guardian Angels. "It's official -- our five-borough,...
Washington — More than a decade after its last major decision on gun rights, the Supreme Court will consider Wednesday whether restrictions on the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense pass constitutional muster. At the heart of the dispute is a New York law that has been...
Battles have erupted between officials and first responders as COVID-19 vaccine mandates go into effect and unions representing workers ramp up their resistance to the requirements. In New York City, an irregular number of more than 2,000 firefighters took medical leave in a “sickout” over the past week as the...
The Biden administration is seeking to mobilize the world to curb methane emissions, using domestic policies and global pledges to combat the climate-warming gas. World leaders announced Tuesday that 100 countries are now backing an effort led by the United States and the European Union to cut global methane emissions by 30 percent.
Facebook is shutting down its facial recognition system, and will delete more than a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates, the company said Tuesday. Meta, the new name of Facebook’s parent company, said the decision was made due to “growing concerns” about the use of facial recognition technology as a whole.
