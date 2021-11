It was far from an ideal start to the 2021 NBA season for the Dallas Mavericks as they fell to the Atlanta Hawks, 113-87. The Mavericks looked out of sorts on both ends of the court as the Hawks shot 47.9% from the floor and 42.9% from outside. While Dallas can’t be content with how their season tipped off, it was disappointing to see Kristaps Porzingis struggle once again.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO