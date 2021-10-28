CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

 5 days ago

Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) Registration Statement Nos. 333-255302 and 333-255302-03 Market-Linked Notes Based on the Citi Dynamic Asset Selector 5 Excess Return...

StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 BARCLAYS BANK PLC

(To the Prospectus dated August 1, 2019, the Prospectus Supplement dated August 1, 2019, the Prospectus Supplement Addendum dated February 18, 2021 and the Underlying Supplement dated August 1, 2019) Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) Registration No....
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Registration Statement Nos. 333-236659 and 333-236659-01; Rule 424(b)(2) Capped Return Enhanced Notes Linked to the Russell 2000® Index due December 27, 2022. Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. ●The notes are designed for investors...
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K PRINCIPAL FUNDS INC

ClassJInst.R-6 Ticker Symbol(s)PHJFXPHTFXPLTYX. Principal Funds, Inc. Summary Prospectus March 1, 2021 as amended October 22, 2021. Before you invest, you may want to review the Fund's prospectus, which contains more information about the Fund and its risks. You can find the Fund's prospectus, statement of additional information, reports to shareholders, and other information about the Fund online at www.principalfunds.com/prospectuses. You can also get this information at no cost by calling 1-800-222-5852 or by sending an email request to prospectus@principalfunds.com.
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CREDIT SUISSE AG

The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. For: Oct 20

SB Financial Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend. Defiance, OH, October 22, 2021 – SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial") announced that its board of directors passed a resolution declaring a quarterly cash dividend of $0.115 per common share, payable on November 26, 2021, to shareholders of record as of November 12, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 MORGAN STANLEY

Title of Each Class of Securities Offered Maximum Aggregate Offering Price Amount of Registration Fee. Autocallable Buffered Index-Linked Notes due 2023 $2,605,000 $241.48. PROSPECTUS Dated November 16, 2020 Pricing Supplement No. 2,804 to. PRODUCT SUPPLEMENT Dated November...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K DOW INC. For: Oct 21

•GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $2.23; Operating EPS1 was $2.75, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago period. Operating EPS excludes certain items in the quarter, totaling $0.52 per share, primarily related to an early extinguishment of debt.
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 Bank of New York Mellon

The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying prospectus and prospectus supplement are not an offer to sell nor do they seek an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MarketWatch

SEC Chair Gensler likens crypto to ‘early seed investing,’ warns many coins will ‘fail’

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman defended the tough stance he and other regulators have taken on cryptocurrencies, arguing that there is a lot of "hype" in the markets for digital assets, and that investors in these markets lack the protection they enjoy in markets for stocks and bonds, during an interview at the The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association annual meeting Tuesday.
MarketWatch

Treasury liquidity is worsening as hedge funds Rokos and Alphadyne reportedly incur losses from wrong-way bets on yields

Rokos and Alphadyne are identified by Bloomberg News as two hedge funds that have incurred losses on yield-curve plays. Volatility in the global rates market has triggered potential losses for a number of large leveraged players, which is leading to deteriorating liquidity in the U.S., Europe, Canada and the U.K., BofA strategists said.
StreetInsider.com

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA) Prices Upsized 9.075M Share IPO at $20/sh

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA), a biotechnology company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics as a new class of medicines and aiming to become the world's foremost intracellular therapeutics company, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 9,075,000 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. All shares are being offered by Entrada. The gross proceeds to Entrada from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $181.5 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "TRDA" on October 29, 2021. The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,361,250 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K CYBIN INC. For: Nov 02

Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. For the month of November, 2021. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) 100 King Street West, Suite 5600, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1C9. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under...
StreetInsider.com

Form DEF 14C AiAdvertising, Inc. For: Nov 03

Information Statement Pursuant to Section 14(c) of the Securities. Exchange Act of 1934. Check the appropriate box:. ☐Preliminary Information Statement. ☐Confidential, For Use of the Commission Only (as permitted...
StreetInsider.com

Form 40-17F2 KOREA FUND INC Filed by: KOREA FUND INC

FORM N-17f-2 Certificate of Accounting of Securities and Similar. 3. Exact name of investment company as specified in registration statement:. 4. Address of principal executive office (number, street, city, state, zip code):. 60 Victoria Embankment, London, EC4Y 0JP. INSTRUCTIONS. This Form must be completed by investment companies that have custody...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 NETGEAR, INC. For: Oct 20 Filed by: MERRILL MARK G

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
honknews.com

U.S. States to Start Distributing of Stimulus Checks

State governments in the United States are now responsible for their inhabitants' welfare, after the federal government's decision not to provide another stimulus check to citizens. While the federal government stepped in during the pandemic's early stages, it is now up to states to give further economic help to families...
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos "dominated" US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a "reset" half way into...
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
