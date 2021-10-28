Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA), a biotechnology company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics as a new class of medicines and aiming to become the world’s foremost intracellular therapeutics company, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 9,075,000 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. All shares are being offered by Entrada. The gross proceeds to Entrada from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $181.5 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “TRDA” on October 29, 2021. The offering is expected to close on November 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,361,250 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

