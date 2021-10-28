CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citigroup to US staff: Get vaccinated, or you're fired

By Matt Egan
CNN
 5 days ago

New York (CNN Business) — Citigroup told staff Thursday that US-based employees will be required to get fully vaccinated if they want to stay employed. In a post on LinkedIn, Citi's head of human resources Sara Wechter partially cited the Biden administration's vaccine order for federal contractors, noting the US government...

