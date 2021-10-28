Citigroup to US staff: Get vaccinated, or you're fired

Up until now, getting one of the three COVID-19 vaccines has been a choice for most people and private employers have been allowed to create their own policies regarding vaccination status. However, a new federal policy will change that. Millions of Americans will either be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine or be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests as part of a new policy set to be published within days by the United States Labor Department. Who will be subject to these new, federally protected rules? Read on to find out—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO