October 27 AAPS Board of Education Meeting Notes

Attracted to Wilton’s outstanding school system, Jess Christ and her family moved to Wilton in 2010. She found her stride in the community and in the school system, running successful programs such as Miller-Driscoll’s Spring Carnival, “Cider Mill’s Got Talent” talent show, Cider Mill Bingo, and most recently, Middlebrook’s Class of 2025 Spirit Night. She also actively volunteers with Circle of Care and Helping Hands and currently serves on the Vestry at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. She is passionate about advocating for our school-aged children, from those struggling with learning challenges to the gifted and talented and all those in between. Having three children in Wilton schools has given her insight into the struggles and successes of our educational system.
