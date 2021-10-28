October 27 AAPS Board of Education Meeting Notes

The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education opened discussion on whether they would offer voluntary retirement to eligible employees this year at last night’s (Thursday) meeting but did not take any formal action on the issue. In previous years, employees who were over 55 years old and had worked for the district for at least 15 consecutive years could apply to receive 50 percent of their most recent year’s salary up to $20,000. This shifts wage expenses from the General Fund to the Management Fund and allows for newer, and usually cheaper, teachers to come into the district. Between Fiscal Years (FY) 2015 and 2022, this was offered five times. Superintendent, Dr. Casey Berlau, says he does not see any obvious reasons why the board would absolutely need to offer it in the coming year.

CARROLL, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO