Movies

JEEPERS CREEPERS: REBORN — Spine-Tingling Teaser Trailer and Poster Art Unveiled!

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2022, a legend will be rise again! Feast your eyes on the teaser trailer and poster for JEEPERS CREEPERS: REBORN!. Directed by Timo Vourensola from a script by Sean-Michael Argo and Jake Seal, the film...

www.iconvsicon.com

screenanarchy.com

THE FEAST: Official Poster And Trailer, Coming November 19th

IFC Midnight's THE FEAST follows a young woman serving privileged guests at a dinner party in a remote house in rural Wales. The assembled guests do not realize they are about to eat their last supper. Lee Haven Jones' The Feast has been wowing audiences since it's world premiere at...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Trailer and Poster for Psychological Thriller NIGHT NIGHT

A trailer and poster have been released for the psychological thriller Night Night, about a woman who has come home after a lengthy recovery from a car accident, which has left her feeling mentally unstable. The film stars Brenna D'Amico as April, with Deric Augustine, Matty Cardarople, Eric Roberts, and Tony Todd. It was directed by actress Niki Koss in her feature directorial debut, from a script by Robert Johnson and Jordan Berman.
MOVIES
thrillgeek.com

Poster and Teaser Trailer released for ‘Lightyear’

Recently released has been a new teaser trailer, as well as a poster for a brand new movie from Disney and Pixar called “Lightyear,” an original feature film to be released on June 17, 2022. The sci-fi action-adventure dives into the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired...
MOVIES
iconvsicon.com

THE GARDENER: Robert Bronzi Returns Alongside Gary Daniels In New Action Flick!

Robert Bronzi (Death Kiss) returns alongside Gary Daniels (The Expendables) in the action film THE GARDENER! The high-intensity film follows an immigrant living a quiet life as a gardener at a manor house in England who has to rely on old skills to save the family he works for from home invaders. ‘The Gardener’ will hit Digital, On Demand and DVD December 28th via Lionsgate.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Trailer and Posters for Action Adventure Fantasy ALPHA RIFT

A new trailer and two posters have been released for the action adventure fantasy film Alpha Rift. The film was written and directed by filmmaker Dan Lantz (Bloodlust Zombies, Bloodrunners), and it follows a Dungeons & Dragons fan who gets in over his head with a legacy he never could have dreamed of.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'The King's Man' Unveils New Character Posters

Following a trailer reveal earlier this year, Matthew Vaughn‘s The King’s Man has released a series of character posters to welcome the long-awaited action-comedy blockbuster. The King’s Man is the spy prequel to all of the Kingsman films and follows the origin story of how the Kingsman organization was founded...
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Pretty Boy – Check out posters and trailer

The genre specialized company Black Mandala presents the horror movie Pretty Boy, directed by Marcel Walz (Blood Feast, Blind). According to its director: “Is heavily ‘80s-inspired and a love letter to all our favorite slasher franchises we all grew up with!”. The film had its world premiere on Friday, August 13 at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival in South Florida; and the same month it had its European premiere at the prestigious FrightFest (UK).
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Teaser Trailer: “Wendell and Wild”

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for “Wendell and Wild,” a new stop-motion animated project which sees Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele reunite as the voice of the titular pair of demon brothers. In the film, the pair escape the Underworld and find themselves in a town where they must...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Doja Cat Surpasses Drake as Rapper with Most Monthly Spotify Listeners

Doja Cat has eclipsed Drake as the rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify. Doja clocked in over 300k more listeners than Drake for a monthly total of 63.6m, while Drake garnered 63.3m, according to the Spotify app. Lil Nas X also had more listeners than Drake, with over...
MUSIC
ComicBook

Jason Momoa Praises Step-Daughter Zoe Kravitz After Release of The Batman Trailer

DC FanDome happened this past weekend, and there was a ton of content from upcoming DC movies, shows, and more. Two films that were showcased during the event were Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Batman. Unlike the Aquaman sequel, the new Batman movie is not a part of the DCEU. However, they still have something in common. Jason Momoa (Aquaman) is the step-father of Zoë Kravitz, who is playing Catwoman in The Batman. Momoa has written kind words about Kravitz's casting in the past, and he took to Instagram to celebrate her once again after the new trailer for The Batman dropped. In the post, he also praises Greig Fraser, who is the cinematographer for both The Batman and Momoa's upcoming movie, Dune.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Asks Fans to Stop Sending Her Clips of Jamie Costa’s Viral Impression of the Late Actor

Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, is asking fans to use discretion when sharing videos of other comedians impersonating her late father. “Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it … please, stop sending me the ‘test footage,’” the 32-year-old star wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, October 12, referring to Jamie Costa’s recent viral clip.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Alpo’s Last Images Allegedly Show Him Wearing Mask At Halloween Party

Pictures posted by rapper Popperazzi Po, who is believed to be the son of former drug kingpin Alberto “Alpo” Martinez, shows who is believed to be the 80s street legend wearing a hockey mask similar to the fictional character Jason Vorhees at a Halloween party shortly before his death. Po...
CELEBRITIES

