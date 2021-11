ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported over 800 additional COVID-19 infections on Friday and six additional COVID-related deaths, as hospitalizations remained high. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported five Alaska resident deaths Friday and one nonresident death. The residents who died were a Fairbanks woman in her 70s, an Anchorage man who was 80 or older, an Anchorage man in his 70s, an Anchorage man in his 50s and a woman 80 or older from the Bethel Census Area. The nonresident was a woman in her 50s who was diagnosed in Wasilla.

11 DAYS AGO