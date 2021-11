Respawn loves teasing gamers with bits and items of Titanfall content material in Apex Legends, nevertheless it appears the upcoming “Escape” season will likely be going all out. The season’s new Legend is the robotic murderer Ash, who beforehand served as one of many villains of Titanfall 2. This isn’t the primary time we’ve seen Ash in Apex Legends, as she later grew to become the overseer and announcer for the sport’s Arenas mode, however her turning into a full-on playable character is unquestionably probably the most important Titanfall/Apex crossover up to now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO