On the heels of another strong quarter, Skechers USA Inc. is considering pursuing new financial options for its Asia business. According to a Bloomberg report, the footwear company is considering launching a Hong Kong IPO, which could raise nearly $1.5 billion. Last week, Skechers reported earnings and revenue growth for Q3. The company reported particularly strong growth in China, where sales grew 10% year over year and 36% compared to Q3 of 2019. “Skechers sales fared better in China than many competitor western brands, signaling market share gains, and easier navigation of headwinds to growth from pandemic related closures and restrictions that...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO