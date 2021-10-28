CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Power Rankings: Spooky Halloween edition

Cover picture for the articleIt’s worth noting during this spooky time of year that the word scary means different things to different people. Some are drawn toward frightful chills like a moth toward a Jack-O-Lantern flame; they embrace the anxiety of watching a slasher flick and realizing OH MY GOD THE CALL IS COMING FROM...

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
Brad Aldrich’s Name To Be Removed From The Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks organization made a formal request last week to the Hockey Hall Of Fame to have Brad Aldrich’s name removed or “X’d” out from the Stanley Cup. Aldrich, a video coach, has his name on the Cup for being part of the Championship team of 2009-10. The recent investigation into his abhorred behavior while employed by the Blackhawks has started the conversation into removing him from the trophy and it’s now going to happen.
Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar from Jenner & Block, released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
Oilers' Duncan Keith regrets not participating in Blackhawks investigation

EDMONTON -- Former Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith says he should have agreed to be interviewed for an investigation into how the team handled allegations of sexual assault levied by a prospect against a former assistant coach. "If I could do it over again, I would," Keith said Monday. The...
NHL Pacific Division Power Rankings: Week 2

We are back with the second week of the NHL Pacific Division Power Rankings with all teams having between two and five games under the belt so far. There’s a new number one team and a lot of movement which is expected early in the season. Take a read and let us know in the comments where you’d have the teams ranked!
ESNY’s NHL Power Rankings: Oct. 25 Update

Two weeks into the 2021-22 NHL season, there are teams that are still unbeaten as well as teams that are winless and everyone in between. The Chicago Blackhawks, who many believed to be contenders after the offseason they had, have been alarmingly bad. The Arizona Coyotes are also searching for their first win.
Sabres keep good feelings going for fans

For the past 10 years, a start like the Buffalo Sabres had Tuesday night very often led to the team playing scared and losing by a lot. This time around, they stayed calm and found their game in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL Power Rankings: Which Undefeated Team Can Sustain Perfection the Longest?

Four teams remain undefeated after the first two weeks of the season. The Blues and Oilers continue to shoot up the standings, while the Hurricanes and Panthers remain firmly entrenched at the top. While other would-be contenders, including the Lightning and Avalanche, are still finding their footing, the Sabres and...
NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus early takeaways for every team

We're two weeks into the 2021-22 NHL season, and there have been many surprises in the early going -- both positive and negative. Here is our updated ranking of all 32 clubs, plus the key takeaways that stand out most for each. How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey...
Don Taylor breaks down the Canucks' rough start

Dan, Sat, and Randip get you set for the Canucks game as they take on the Rangers. They are also joined by former Canuck Eddie Lack for his weekly visit. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
Jets delay press conference with GM Cheveldayoff, owner because of illness

The Winnipeg Jets' press conference with general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and co-owner Mark Chipman will be delayed until because Chipman is ill. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman decided last week Cheveldayoff would not face any discipline for his role in the Chicago Blackhawks sexual misconduct scandal. Bettman will address the Blackhawks'...
