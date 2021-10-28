CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA

Truly Free Surface Shield 14-Day Protection Disinfectant Review

By National Marketplace
rentonreporter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur environment causes most diseases as the skyrocketing levels of water, air, and soil pollution are the perfect breeding ground for bacteria and viruses. Today, researchers are working round the clock to look for the Covid-19 cure, which has claimed thousands of lives globally. The coronavirus is an example of a...

www.rentonreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
franchising.com

JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting™ “Protect Tomorrow” Campaign

With cold and flu season quickly approaching JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting can save you time and money. October 21, 2021 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA - Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting - The commercial cleaning franchise brand is continuing its “Protect Tomorrow” campaign, which calls for an effort to continue routine commercial cleanings as the country approaches cold and flu season. With heightened awareness due to the COVID-19 pandemic, safety is a top priority for everyone, and understanding of how cleaning can contribute to a healthy environment has never been more important. When it comes to cleaning and disinfecting, companies are being held to a higher standard than ever before. As we move towards winter, a season in which we see a rise in viruses and bacteria causing illnesses, JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting intends to use the “Protect Tomorrow” campaign to promote the importance of regular cleaning services, how this contributes to the health of workers, and help reduce the costs for businesses associated with sick leave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Scientists discover tap water produces a protective shield against microplastics

Tap water produces a natural protective shield against harmful microplastics, which can help prevent household products such as plastic kettles from releasing them. That's according to a team of scientists from AMBER, the SFI Centre for Advanced Materials and Bioengineering Research, Trinity, and University College Dublin. The research, published in...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disinfectants#Bacteria#Non#Nano
rentonreporter.com

Tac Drone Pro Reviews: Is This Drone Quadcopter Legit or Scam

Tac Drone Pro can best be described as a precision-engineered drone designed for people who like to try out new things. It explains the inclusion of the highly responsive One-Key Takeoff and Landing system by its creators. Using this system, you can make the drone zip, roll back and forth, hover, or even rotate at the single touch of a button.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Refillable Disinfectant Spray Bottles

The NOK Pop refillable disinfectant spray bottle has been designed by the All Design Lab as a functional accessory that would provide a person with a way to keep essential cleaning solution on hand in an eco-friendly way. The product works by being filled with sanitizer and allowing the user...
Islands' Weekly

Prosperity Sketch Reviews (Master Omikane) Does It Truly Work

Like everyone, you might want to know your future so you can be well prepared. This is especially the case when it comes to finances. While you struggle to get financial independence, it helps to know what you are working hard to achieve. This can make you lose yourself in your troubles which can affect your relationships. There are different ways you can know how prosperous you will be. One of the ways is through getting a Prosperity Sketch done by Master Omikane.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
FDA
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
HEALTH
thedoctorstv.com

How to Avoid Fungus Balls from Growing in Your Ears

You have heard of an ear infection and might deal with them from time to time, but a small number of infections are actually fungus balls -- The Doctors share how to avoid fungal growth in your ears. Otolaryngologist Dr. Sina Joorabchi says most people have around a 10 percent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

When you're sick or injured, treatment that addresses your symptoms can't come quickly enough. For many people, relief comes in the form of prescription medication, which can help treat uncomfortable symptoms and get you back on your feet again sooner. And while many patients trust that the medicine their doctor is prescribing will offer significant benefits, in the case of one prescription medication, taking it as directed could be deadly. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication over the serious health risks it may pose to consumers, and experts are telling those who take it to stop immediately. Read on to discover if your prescription is affected and what to do if you have this medication at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
clevelandclinic.org

Urine Smell: What Does It Mean?

Does your urine ever smell a little… well, stinky? It’s probably just a sign of dehydration or something you ate, but it could also be a warning about a larger health issue. Learn more from a urologist.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy