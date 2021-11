EDINBURG, Texas –Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents foil checkpoint smuggling attempts. In the early morning hours of Oct. 25, a U-Haul box truck approached the primary inspection lane at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint. Upon arrival, a Border Patrol service K9 alerted to the cargo area of vehicle. At the secondary inspection area, agents initially observed furniture, but further inspection revealed four illegally present migrants hidden within the couch and underneath the mattress. The rear door of the truck was latched shut, leaving the migrants with no way to exit. The subjects are citizens of Guatemala and Honduras. All subjects were found to be in good health.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO