Westbury, NY

Hochul signs gun safety measure

By Johan Sheridan
 5 days ago

WESTBURY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to make an announcement about gun safety at 2 p.m. She’s speaking from the Yes We Can Center in Westbury, Long Island.

Earlier this month, Hochul teamed up with the governors of Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to share gun crime statistics . The state’s Assembly also held a hearing on gun safety in mid-October.

