Beloit police: ‘No evidence of any crime’ in alleged classroom mask incident

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police say their investigation found no evidence of a crime in an alleged incident in which a student accused a teacher of taping a mask to their face.

The alleged incident was reported at McNeel Intermediate School in Beloit earlier this week. After interviewing two teachers and all of students who were present at the time, police say they found no evidence of any crime occurring.

“Our investigation shows that there was an incident regarding mask wearing in the classroom. We have interviewed the two teachers and all of the students who were present. The information we have obtained shows that there were no violations of local ordinances or state law,” Police chief Andre Sayles said in a statement.

The School District of Beloit also said the investigation into the alleged mask-wearing incident found no violation of the law.

Police said during the course of their investigation, the person who reported the incident provided inconsistent stories to police and the news media.

Additionally, Beloit Police say they have received reports of threats against teachers and administrators at the school as a result of the allegations.

In a news release Thursday, the School District of Beloit said administration and staff were receiving “racist hate speech from unknown individuals and organizations” following initial reports of the alleged incident.

“We have zero tolerance for hate speech, violence or threats made against our staff and District,” Superintendent Dan Keyser said in a statement. “We are cooperating with the City of Beloit Police Department in investigating these threats made against our staff and District.”

Police chief Andre Sayles says those threats will not be tolerated and are being actively investigated.

