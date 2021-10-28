Flood Watch issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 04:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sub-freezing temperatures are likely to occur again for Thursday morning.
Comments / 0