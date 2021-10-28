Amanda Seyfried Got Her Oscar Nomination At A 'Really Stressful' Time

Amy Koppelman wrote ‘A Mouthful Of Air’ in 2003. 18 years later, it’s hitting theaters and breaking barriers in the discussion about postpartum depression. Amy Koppelman is using her art of storytelling to help break the stigma that has surrounded postpartum depression for far too long. 1 in 7 women struggle with feelings of depression, some severe, after giving birth, based on a recent study. However, in the ’90s, when Amy’s A Mouthful Of Air takes place, the topic was widely untouched, even in surprising places like the OBGYN office. “I think so much of how women define themselves is based on their maternal instinct and I think that people get confused between these feelings that are hormonal and an illness, and they feel that somehow or another, it defines who they are as women,” Amy explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com at The Cinema Society and Maven Street Media screening of the film at the Roxy Hotel on Oct. 24.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO