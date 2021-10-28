CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanda Seyfried Got Her Oscar Nomination At A 'Really Stressful' Time

By Ron Dicker
HuffingtonPost
 5 days ago

www.huffpost.com

arcamax.com

Amanda Seyfried had 'tough case of COVID-19'

Amanda Seyfried had a "tough case of COVID-19" when she found out she was nominated for an Oscar. The 35-year-old actress landed her first-ever Academy Award nod in the Best Supporting Actress category in April for her portrayal of Marion Davies in David Fincher's biographical drama, 'Mank'. And Amanda has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kiss951.com

Amanda Seyfried Explains Why She Didn’t Want to Reveal She Had Covid

After testing positive for COVID-19, Amanda Seyfried couldn’t celebrate her first Oscar nomination for her supporting role in Mank like she wanted to. The 35-year-old actress revealed how she learned that she had COVID during a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I turned my phone off the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

‘A Mouthful Of Air’ Creator Gushes Over Amanda Seyfried & Hopes Movie Makes Women ‘Feel Less Alone’

Amy Koppelman wrote ‘A Mouthful Of Air’ in 2003. 18 years later, it’s hitting theaters and breaking barriers in the discussion about postpartum depression. Amy Koppelman is using her art of storytelling to help break the stigma that has surrounded postpartum depression for far too long. 1 in 7 women struggle with feelings of depression, some severe, after giving birth, based on a recent study. However, in the ’90s, when Amy’s A Mouthful Of Air takes place, the topic was widely untouched, even in surprising places like the OBGYN office. “I think so much of how women define themselves is based on their maternal instinct and I think that people get confused between these feelings that are hormonal and an illness, and they feel that somehow or another, it defines who they are as women,” Amy explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com at The Cinema Society and Maven Street Media screening of the film at the Roxy Hotel on Oct. 24.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amanda Seyfried in ‘A Mouthful of Air’: Film Review

A Mouthful of Air opens with a warning: “The following film may be upsetting to people with a history of depression and anxiety.” The story of a young mother subsumed by paralyzing feelings of inadequacy would be troubling to anyone, but that doesn’t necessarily make it involving. Though it’s not without cinematic touches and affecting, sometimes harrowing moments, and even with a convincingly fragile and unmoored Amanda Seyfried at its center, the drama is often hampered by an instructive sensibility that gives it the air of a feature-length PSA. Seyfried plays children’s book author Julie, living a seemingly charmed upper-middle-class life...
MOVIES
Vogue

Amanda Seyfried Attends a Screening for Her Poignant Film A Mouthful of Air

“Sometimes the stars are blocked by the clouds, but even if you don’t see them, they’re always there.” A stirring sentiment illuminated in A Mouthful of Air, a stunningly honest drama based on the book by director Amy Koppelman. Starring Amanda Seyfried and Finn Wittrock, the film paints an unflinching...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

'A Mouthful of Air' Review: Amanda Seyfried Spirals in Oblique Mental Health Portrait

Depression isn’t rational, and the strongest aspect of “A Mouthful of Air” is its refusal to propose a one-to-one explanation for the cause of the common, and debilitating, condition. Writer/director Amy Koppelman’s adaptation of her 2003 novel of the same name charts the plight of new mom Julie (Amanda Seyfried), who unsuccessfully attempts to take her own life shortly before her child’s first birthday, and then strives to cope with negative thoughts and feelings she can’t shake. , and the latter will likely make it a tough sell when it debuts in theaters on Oct. 29.
MENTAL HEALTH
Elle

Lady Gaga Is Coming for Her Second Oscar, Sweetie

It seems like it was only yesterday when Lady Gaga and Adam Driver nearly broke our timelines with that sweatered, slope-side Instagram from the House of Gucci set. Musing over their delightfully ’80s garb, their luxurious knits, and their “hot young parents on vacation before kids” vibe, we had no idea what we were in for.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Amanda Seyfried Credits Her Antidepressant With Saving Her From Postpartum Depression

In a 2019 interview on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast, Amanda Seyfried made an important confession about her first pregnancy with daughter Nina, whom she welcomed with husband Thomas Sadoski in 2017. The Mean Girls star said that she’d stayed on antidepressant medication throughout pregnancy and postpartum, a very different choice from the one her character Julie Davis makes in new film A Mouthful of Air, an adaptation of Amy Koppelman’s eponymous novel directed by the author herself. In the movie, Seyfried’s Julie first goes on an antidepressant after a harrowing bout of postpartum depression that ends in a suicide attempt. When she gets pregnant a second time, she insists on going off the medication. In a new exclusive interview with SheKnows, Seyfriend explains why she has so much compassion for the choice her character made in this film set in the ’90s and why she’s so grateful that she made the opposite choice for herself.
CELEBRITIES
thechronicle-news.com

Amanda Seyfried had problems after 'tricky' birth

Amanda Seyfried had a "tricky" birth with her second child that caused a "spinal" problem. The 35-year-old actress - who has four-year-old daughter Nina and an 11-month-old son with husband Thomas Sadoski - revealed "something went wrong" during her delivery last September, but thankfully she is fully recovered now.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘It Was Hard To Make’ Her Powerful New Movie About Postpartum Depression

Amanda Seyfried spoke to HL about the struggle to make her new movie ‘A Mouthful Of Air’ & why it’s important to be educated about postpartum depression. In the last several years, women have been opening up more about their struggles with postpartum depression, making strides in breaking the stigma that surrounds the mood disorder associated with childbirth. However, in the ’90s, when the new film A Mouthful Of Air takes place, the topic was considered taboo and often went untreated, with women battling their inner demons silently and alone. The new movie, based on the book by Amy Koppelman, highlights the dangers of untreated postpartum depression and encourages women of all ages to be aware of the signs, seek support and understand there are ways to get help. Amanda Seyfried, who stars in and produced A Mouthful Of Air, admitted that it was “so hard to get this movie made” while speaking to HollywoodLife.
CELEBRITIES
RELATIONSHIPS

