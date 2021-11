I feel it is important to remind our Denton County residents of our ongoing efforts in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. From the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, Denton County has been at the forefront of providing assistance to our residents. We initially took steps to mitigate the spread of this virus, following constitutionally allowed measures. I firmly believe these measures were appropriate at the time with the limited knowledge we had of COVID-19 and its effects on our population.

