It was the first time in a decade the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-0-2) played an NHL game without Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang in the lineup. Not since 2011 have the Penguins missed all three at once, and most expectations for the Penguins offense were low against the high-powered Toronto Maple Leafs. However, the Penguins thumped Toronto 7-1 at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday night before a Hockey Night in Canada audience.

