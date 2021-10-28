CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
M.D.C. Holdings Bumps up Quarterly Dividend by 25%

By Devina Lohia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM.D.C. Holdings (MDC) raised its quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.50 per share. The company is a provider of homebuilding and financial services. Notably, MDC shares have gained 20% over the past...

