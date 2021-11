PEORIA, Ill. — An undocumented man sentenced to 37 months in prison for possessing a sawed-off shotgun in Illinois said he had the firearm because he liked how it looked. Pedro Lozolla, 28, was sentenced Friday to federal prison for the unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Central District of Illinois.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO