Watch the Aubreys play ‘Karaoke Alone’ hits on their upcoming livestream

The plan hit a snag almost right away when guitarist Toru Yamashita contracted the COVD virus. But beyond the time necessary for his recuperation, there was also a sense of the unknown to contend with. “Generally, the audience is what makes our concert,” drummer Tomoya Kanki says in an interview. “By sharing the space together, we create a symbiotic space…I couldn’t imagine a concert without the audience.” Still, they hash out the plan. Large venue? Check. (ZOZO Marine Stadium, home of the JPL’s Chiba Lotte Marines baseball team, holds 30,000 fans.) Large stage? Check. (A four cornered performance space would be lined with pyro launchers and sparkling LED light rigs.) NFL Halftime Show-style production quality? Check. (Crane and drone cameras would catch all of the action, and backup dancers would complete the all-out look.) The October livestream was ready to go. Now all One Ok Rock had to do was rehearse, and not catch COVID in the meantime.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO