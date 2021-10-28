CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the Aubreys play ‘Karaoke Alone’ hits on their upcoming livestream

By Augusta Battoclette
Alternative Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of their upcoming album Karaoke Alone, the Aubreys have partnered with Veeps to put on a stripped-down livestream show featuring brand-new songs from the record. Earlier this year, the duo of Finn Wolfhard and Malcolm Craig confirmed that their debut full-length was done and would be released soon....

www.altpress.com

