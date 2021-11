Shares of household products manufacturer Church & Dwight (CHD) gained 2.5% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2021. Third-quarter earnings stood at $0.80 per share, topping the Street’s estimates of $0.71 per share. Also, the figure compares favorably with the earnings of $0.70 per share reported in the same quarter last year. (See Church & Dwight stock charts on TipRanks)

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO