Keisha Spivey is the founder and CEO of SB Market, Inc. and ShopTheBlackFoodMarket.com, an online marketplace that specializes in the sale of Black-owned food brands. A graduate of HBCU Hampton University, Keisha also earned a master’s degree in forensic psychology from John Jay College, according to BlackNews.com. However, after a while, she began to lose interest in the field and developed the desire to delve into more exciting work. It was during this time that Keisha began to reconnect with her love of cooking.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO