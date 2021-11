CHARLESTON, W.Va. – An Alabama man pleaded guilty today to an escape charge. According to court documents, Jonathan Felts, 32, admitted he left Dismas Charities, Inc., a Bureau of Prisons residential reentry facility, without permission and did not return. He had been confined at Dismas because of a previous federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO