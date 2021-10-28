CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Lobos: How the Wolves of East L.A. Survived

By David Von Bader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew bands have had careers as charmed or as unlikely as Los Lobos, and even fewer have successfully laced together the number of disparate styles found in the band's music to make such a unique yet cohesive sound. Los Lobos' blend of traditional Mexican folk, soul, blues, and roots rock is...

Los Lobos Performs at Mr. Smalls Theatre (Tues., 11/2/21)

Los Lobos in Spanish means “the wolves.” In rock ‘n roll it means straight ahead songs with blazing guitar leads, strong percussion, melodic keyboards, hot brass, and a creative touch of other instruments. The band’s authentic musical mix adds ingredients from other genres as well including Tex-Mex, country, zydeco, folk, R&B, blues, and Latin soul. The pack is led by David Hidalgo and Louie Pérez whose close bond developed at an East Los Angeles high school over their love for an eclectic mix of musical acts. They then added a few more guys from their school: Cesar Rosas, and Conrad Lozano to complete the Los Lobos lineup in 1973. Steve Berlin is also a member of the group. 1987 saw the band’s cover of the Ritchie Valens song “La Bamba” reach No. 1 on the charts in the U.S., the U.K, and other countries. 2015 saw Los Lobos nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Native Sons is the band’s most recent album release. It dropped in July and features other musical residents of California including Jackson Browne, The Beach Boys, and the Blasters. Special guest is Dan Bubien & The Delta Struts. 8 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre, 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. (R.H.)
Los Lobos’ ‘Kiko’: A Hallucinatory Masterpiece

On their sixth album, 1992’s Kiko, Los Lobos alternately distilled and deconstructed their music by embracing studio experimentation. After two decades together, the East Los Angeles band’s multicultural influences remained audible, crossing state lines and national borders to draw from regional Mexican and American styles: mariachi, ranchera, and Norteño music, Chicano rock ’n’ roll and R&B, Tex-Mex and zydeco, electric blues and country percolated through their playing. New to the equation were raw sonic textures, layered overdubs and outboard studio effects that reflected their sound in funhouse mirrors. Mood and musical color brought wonder as well as menace to fables, dreams and visions evoking the magical realism of 20th century Latin-American literature with a hallucinatory glow.
The L.A. TACO Guide to Día de Los Muertos Events—Including Our Own ‘TACOLAND’—Happening In Los Angeles In 2021

For ten years, I have been curating Day of the Dead event guides for L.A. TACO. Seeing communities come together to celebrate this tradition throughout Los Angeles, the Valley, and Orange County over the years has been a privilege. While movies and other pop culture events have lifted the profile of Día de Los Muertos, community-based celebrations have always held it down and honored the spirit of this tradition.
Best Pittsburgh concerts this week: Los Lobos, Sylvan Esso, Dennis Quaid, Three Dog Night

Dennis Quaid? Yep, you read the right. You can see the Hollywood star up close and personal at Jergels this week. Los Lobos (Mr. Smalls): They started as a Mexican folk band in East LA and have come a long way since then. “How Will the Wolf Survive?” — their 1984 major-label debut — set them up for a career that has flourished for the past 35-plus years. The current tour has them backing “Native Sons,” a love letter to LA. With Dan Bubien & The Delta Struts. 8 p.m. $35; mrsmalls.com.
Do You Collect Vinyl Records? Here Are Five Albums That Our Expert Says Are Among the Most Rare and Valuable

Despite how convenient digital albums and music streaming services are, there's something undeniably special about vinyl records. And though they were once considered old-fashioned, records are now making a comeback, with current artists releasing their brand-new albums as vinyls in addition to digital mediums. That doesn't change the value of some vintage records, though. In fact, there are a number of older vinyls that now sell for staggering prices; knowing the value of certain records makes searching for them almost like a treasure hunt for music aficionados. From rock to hip hop, here are a few of the most valuable records out there—a few of which may surprise you.
Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Is ‘Constantly’ On Him About One Thing

Blake Shelton wrote a special song for Gwen Stefani on their wedding day called “We Can Reach The Stars,” and it will be on Blake’s upcoming Body Language Deluxe album. Blake told Seth Meyers last night (10/06), “And Gwen has always… She is constantly on my a– about, I should be writing more songs. ‘How come you don’t write more songs?’ And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, ‘Well, you know, I’ll step up and come up with something,’ and so I did.”
Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces presenters, performers for 36th Annual Induction Ceremony just days away

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame says they’ve officially made their list of presenters and performers taking the stage during the 36th Annual Induction Ceremony. And here’s the list:. Angela Bassett inducting Tina Turner, with performances by Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., and Bryan Adams. Taylor...
The Gap Band Founder Ronnie Wilson Dead At 73

According to a report from TMZ, co-founder of the legendary Gap Band and older brother of Charlie Wilson was found ead at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was 73 years old. Wilson’s wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, said that her husband died peacefully holding her hand when he too his last breath. According to Linda, Ronnie suffered a stroke last week, which put him i a coma and he never recovered. Mrs. Boulware-Wilson also made a tribute post on post about her husband, saying he was, “genius with creating, producing and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards and singing music.”
Tragedy and Death In Los Angeles: 12 Lesser-Known Evil and Eerie Real Events In L.A.’s History

Los Angeles’ history involving tragedy and death does not make it into American history textbooks. Often the harsh realities get glossed over for a cleaner narrative. But as any person who has lived long enough in Los Angeles may know, heartbreak and broken dreams are our bread and butter here. From the Mansons to the Black Dahlia, we have contributed more than our fair share to society’s collective nightmares, so just in time of the Halloween season, we are looking back on an ominous baker’s dozen of some of the lesser-known and truly evil bits of Los Angeles history.
Bryan Adams Tests Positive for COVID, Keith Urban Subs for Him at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Bryan Adams pulled out of Saturday night’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring Tina Turner, after he tested positive for COVID-19, his rep confirms. Keith Urban stepped in for the esteemed musician, who was scheduled to perform a medley of songs with Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton and H.E.R. to pay tribute to the legendary Turner.
Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in November

Do you share a birthday with a rocker? If you were born during the month of November, the odds are pretty good you'll be celebrating a birthday at the same time one of your favorite rock stars is as well. There were a lot of talented musicians born during the...
