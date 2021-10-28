Los Lobos: How the Wolves of East L.A. Survived

Los Lobos in Spanish means “the wolves.” In rock ‘n roll it means straight ahead songs with blazing guitar leads, strong percussion, melodic keyboards, hot brass, and a creative touch of other instruments. The band’s authentic musical mix adds ingredients from other genres as well including Tex-Mex, country, zydeco, folk, R&B, blues, and Latin soul. The pack is led by David Hidalgo and Louie Pérez whose close bond developed at an East Los Angeles high school over their love for an eclectic mix of musical acts. They then added a few more guys from their school: Cesar Rosas, and Conrad Lozano to complete the Los Lobos lineup in 1973. Steve Berlin is also a member of the group. 1987 saw the band’s cover of the Ritchie Valens song “La Bamba” reach No. 1 on the charts in the U.S., the U.K, and other countries. 2015 saw Los Lobos nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Native Sons is the band’s most recent album release. It dropped in July and features other musical residents of California including Jackson Browne, The Beach Boys, and the Blasters. Special guest is Dan Bubien & The Delta Struts. 8 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre, 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. (R.H.)

