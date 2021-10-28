D.C. Police Search for Robbery Snatch Suspect

RIVERDALE, Md. — A boy is in custody after he tried to escape police by running into a Prince George's County middle school Thursday afternoon. It all started around 2:45 p.m., according to Prince George's County Police. That's when detectives attempted to stop a car that was taken in a carjacking on Tuesday, October 26. The driver, only identified as a juvenile, failed to stop and crashed into a tree a short distance away. The driver and another juvenile passenger bailed out of the car after the crash and ran off on foot.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO