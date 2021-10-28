CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C. Police Search for Robbery Snatch Suspect

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
WASHGINTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Saturday, September 11, 2021,...

D.C. Wanted Suspect in Shooting Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announced a wanted suspect has been apprehended in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 30, 2021, in the 400 block of 20th Street, Northeast. At approximately 9:20 am, members of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

