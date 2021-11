A recent study by the University of Bath in the U.K. revealed that the majority of the 10,000 participants between the ages of 16 and 25 globally feel “betrayed, ignored and abandoned by politicians and adults” when it comes to climate change. For many individuals and business leaders, a sense of urgency is quickly gaining momentum. As the CEO of a company that provides metal packaging solutions, I’ve seen many business leaders rethink the choices they make with packaging. For many of them, the price of the packaging material is no longer the only or key deciding factor — instead, these leaders are considering the environmental cost that we all have to pay.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO