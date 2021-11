One of the coolest things about Tyler is being able to drive around in neighborhoods and see lots of trees. Even in some shopping centers you can find a small tree, or trees, of some kind. Our many city parks are full of trees, too. You will start seeing some signs on various trees in our city parks or other city property that read "Wildlife Tree." So what do these signs mean? Let's find out.

TYLER, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO