Twitter had last month announced that it is working on a recording feature for its audio chatroom Spaces so users who missed out on the live Space can listen to conversations later. The company is now ready to test out this feature among users. In a recent tweet, Twitter Spaces confirmed that it is enabling “some hosts” to record and share their Spaces. The feature is initially available to a small number of hosts on iOS but should soon expand to other platforms as well. Both Android and iOS users can listen to recorded Spaces.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO