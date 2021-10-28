CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
InFocus: Election Day preview

By Amy Phillips
 5 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday, November 2, is election day. While there are no federal or state offices up for election, or state ballot questions this year, there are many local elections happening across the state.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking about the mayoral elections in Holyoke, Westfield, Agawam, Northampton and Easthampton, as well as ranked choice voting and the recent redistricting efforts.

We’ll also look forward to the 2022 mid-term elections and state constitutional offices up for reelection, including the race for governor.

Watch 22News InFocus LIVE streaming on WWLP.com Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., or Sunday on 22News at noon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

