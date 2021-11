Dior has unveiled its latest concept store situated in Dubai. The open space was created in collaboration with WASP, a 3D printing company. Set up on the beautiful Jumeirah beach, the store features a unique installation of two circular modules made of clay, sand and raw fibers. In true Dior fashion, the boutiques are covered with the house’s signature Cannage motif. Inside, Maria Grazia Chiuri‘s designs are displayed along with Dior Maison offerings adorned with the brand’s “Toile De Jouy” pattern. The rest of the space is decorated with white beach chairs and other neutral-toned furniture.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO