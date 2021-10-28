CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Former Giants executive Brian Sabean not 'on the Mets' radar' during search

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Srymj_0cfcX06S00
Brian Sabean hugs former Giant Will Clark. MCT

The New York Mets are leading all of MLB this fall as it pertains to having recognizable and proven names linked with the club's president of baseball operations opening without anybody actually accepting the job.

The New York Daily News previously reported that former San Francisco Giants general manager and executive vice president of baseball operations Brian Sabean, who helped that franchise win three World Series championships (2010, 2012, 2014) and who is currently a senior advisor and evaluator for the organization, could be interested in making the move out east to work for the Amazins.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, however, Sabean "has not been on the Mets' radar" during the search that reportedly is largely being run by team owner Steve Cohen.

One couldn't be blamed for failing to keep up with all of the individuals who have either turned the Mets down or have been prevented from speaking with Cohen and company. St. Louis Cardinals vice president and general manager Michael Girsch elected to stay put, and the Milwaukee Brewers reportedly blocked the Mets from talking with president of baseball operations David Stearns and general manager Matt Arnold.

Former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein, Oakland Athletics executive vice president Billy Beane and Giants general manager Scott Harris are all also out of the running. The New York Post reported Wednesday night the Toronto Blue Jays denied the Mets permission to speak with president Mark Shapiro and also that Los Angeles Dodgers assistant GM Brandon Gomes rejected a chance to interview with the Mets.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Deesha Thosar: Mets should be all-in on Brian Sabean, winning Giants executive, to run front office

NEW YORK — As the Mets’ search for a chief of baseball operations continues, the latest name to surface is Brian Sabean. The 65-year-old is currently acting as a special assistant for the Giants after being their winning GM for 18 seasons from 1997 to 2014. Under his leadership, the Giants won three World Series titles and had a winning record in 13 of the 18 seasons he spent as San Francisco’s GM. Before he landed on the West Coast, Sabean began his professional career as a scout for the Yankees. He was an architect of the Yankees farm system that ultimately produced champions in Derek Jeter, Bernie Williams, Andy Petitte, Jorge Posada and Mariano Rivera.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Brian Sabean reportedly interested in Mets' president job

Former Giants general manager Brian Sabean is interested in the Mets’ open president of baseball operations position, according to a report from Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News. She says that he is looking for a new challenge and is “going stir crazy in San Francisco with essentially nothing to do” and would move to New York “in a heartbeat” if given the chance. It would be a semi-homecoming for him to come to New York, as he was a scout with the Yankees before joining the Giants.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Brian Sabean
Person
Brandon Gomes
Person
Theo Epstein
Person
Billy Beane
Person
David Stearns
metsmerizedonline.com

Thosar: Brian Sabean Has Interest In Mets’ Top Front Office Job

As the offseason soon turns its page to November, the Mets remain without a president of baseball operations. The most recent news on this front emerged when Billy Beane withdrew his name from consideration. But instead of citing a troubled organization or a roster lack of potential, Beane simply said that he wants to stay in Oakland to keep his family there.
MLB
FanSided

Brian Sabean intriguing candidate for New York Mets

The New York Mets‘ quest to revamp their front office has gone absolutely nowhere thus far. Their three top candidates either were not a good fit or did not interview for the position, leaving the franchise to look for other lass flashy names to fill that void. However, one fairly well known name could end up finding his way to the Mets organization.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#The New York Daily News#Sny#The Milwaukee Brewers#Oakland Athletics#The New York Post#The Toronto Blue Jays#Los Angeles Dodgers#Gm
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Yankees might already have their future starting shortstop on the roster

The New York Yankees are heading into the 2022 off-season with one goal in mind, finding a starting shortstop for the future. While they wait for young prospect Anthony Volpe to reach the major leagues, the Bombers must find a supplement with quality defense to fill a position that Gleyber Torres simply couldn’t hold down.
MLB
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is Freddie Freeman's wife?

ATLANTA — Donning a pink two-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit, Freddie Freeman's wife walked across the Atlanta Braves send-off party red carpet on Monday. The immediate question people searched on Google was 'Who is Freddie Freeman's wife,' according to the company. Her name is Chelsea Freeman and she has built...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
FanSided

Albert Pujols returning to St. Louis Cardinals is inevitable

It is time for the prodigal son to return home to the St. Louis Cardinals. After a decade away from the franchise, Albert Pujols is set to enter free agency once again. Unlike last time, his market will not be nearly as robust, as it is clear that he is ending the end of the road. In fact, it is uncertain as to whether or not he would even want to play in 2022, although his respectable performance with the Dodgers would indicate that he may have a bit left in the tank.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees outfielder opts for free agency

The Ryan LaMarre era has come and gone. Read our comprehensive how to bet on baseball guide. MLB Trade Rumors report the New York Yankees outfielder has opted for free agency. LaMarre had a pair of call-ups from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. His final stats were less than impressive: .190 batting average, 21 at-bats, 3 runs, 4 hits, 2 home runs, 4 RBI, 1 stolen base, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts and a .768 OPS in nine games. The highlight came on July 21 with his walk-off hit in a 6-5 extra-innings win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could pursue former Mets pitching ace during off-season

The New York Yankees will likely have to approach this off-season with financial limitations in mind. Despite the Steinbrenner’s opening up their checkbook to extend a few big-name players, last season for general manager Brian Cashman was a struggle. He had to settle on players who are making minimal salary’s coming off serious injuries to try and piece together the starting rotation.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

23K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy