Report: Former Giants executive Brian Sabean not 'on the Mets' radar' during search

Brian Sabean hugs former Giant Will Clark. MCT

The New York Mets are leading all of MLB this fall as it pertains to having recognizable and proven names linked with the club's president of baseball operations opening without anybody actually accepting the job.

The New York Daily News previously reported that former San Francisco Giants general manager and executive vice president of baseball operations Brian Sabean, who helped that franchise win three World Series championships (2010, 2012, 2014) and who is currently a senior advisor and evaluator for the organization, could be interested in making the move out east to work for the Amazins.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, however, Sabean "has not been on the Mets' radar" during the search that reportedly is largely being run by team owner Steve Cohen.

One couldn't be blamed for failing to keep up with all of the individuals who have either turned the Mets down or have been prevented from speaking with Cohen and company. St. Louis Cardinals vice president and general manager Michael Girsch elected to stay put, and the Milwaukee Brewers reportedly blocked the Mets from talking with president of baseball operations David Stearns and general manager Matt Arnold.

Former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein, Oakland Athletics executive vice president Billy Beane and Giants general manager Scott Harris are all also out of the running. The New York Post reported Wednesday night the Toronto Blue Jays denied the Mets permission to speak with president Mark Shapiro and also that Los Angeles Dodgers assistant GM Brandon Gomes rejected a chance to interview with the Mets.