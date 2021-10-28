God’s Kids Korner: Rules to live by

The fall season brings many pleasant sights and sounds as the weather turns cooler, the leaves change, and the earth begins to prepare itself for the coming winter. At the same time, each October, the season is also marked by other, more grisly sights, as a variety of ghoulish and monstrous decorations spring up in yards and windows, marking an annual celebration of fear. Which, when one thinks about it, seems a rather odd thing to be celebrating. Why do people want to celebrate the idea of being afraid of things? Perhaps though, if we understand that what is actually being celebrated is being “safely afraid,” it is not as odd as all that.

