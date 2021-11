We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mom always made the holidays feel like magic. As a kid, it seemed as though the holiday feasts were effortlessly prepared because all I had to do was sit and eat. After talking to her on the phone recently about past Thanksgivings, she told me about the behind-the-scenes reality of it all, which was: cooking dinner for 25 people with just two working burners, all while juggling school and work. The real kicker was realizing she did this at the same age I am now. Whew.

