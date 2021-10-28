CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘What We Do in the Shadows’ finale: How to watch and stream for free

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
The season three finale of “What We Do in the Shadows” – the show that follows your favorite Staten Island-based vampires – airs on FX on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free...

Den of Geek

How What We Do in the Shadows Exploits Vampire Clichés

What We Do in the Shadows on FX is a supernatural comedy that allows its characters to go beyond all of the powers and vulnerabilities that viewers expect of vampires, while still honoring the tradition established by the bloodsuckers that preceded them. In fact, the humor of a particular scene often stems from the subversion of the archetype, whereas the more expected wooden stakes and sunlight vulnerabilities are reserved for story arcs where the danger is more serious and real.
E! News

Did What We Do in the Shadows Really Just Kill Off Our Favorite Vampire?

Well, we now know Colin Robinson's deal: He's no longer truckin' along. In the Oct. 21 episode of What We Do in the Shadows, viewers were left blindsided when one of the vampires met their, well, timely end. We're, of course, referring to the shocking revelation that energy vampires die on their 100th birthday, which meant that Colin (Mark Proksch) passed away before we could ask for an "updog."
Tell-Tale TV

What We Do in the Shadows Review: A Farewell (Season 3 Episode 9)

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 9, “A Farewell,” ushers in one of the series’ best twists yet with biting humor and Gothic flair. The Colin Robinson cliffhanger blindsides even the most desensitized of viewers, and for the first time, it feels like one of the vampires is genuinely in peril.
TVLine

What We Do in the Shadows Recap: A Birthday Party and a Big Goodbye

A vampire’s birthday party had us feeling festive this week on What We Do in the Shadows… but then a shocking exit spoiled all the fun. Thursday’s episode begins with Nandor held captive in the vampires’ subterranean prison cell after his fitness-inspired escape last week. Nadja says he’s “brainwashed,” but an exhausted Nandor lists off all of his roommates’ many shortcomings before declaring: He’s taking a “super slumber.” That’s a sort of vampire hibernation where they sleep for up to 300 years, waking up to a (hopefully) completely different world. As Nandor says his farewells, Nadja weeps, and Colin is upset,...
lareviewofbooks.org

Bloodsuckers, Bad Readers: "Midnight Mass" and "What We Do in the Shadows"

There are so many spoilers in this essay. Spoilers all the way down. If you’ve seen Netflix’s Midnight Mass, please proceed. If you haven’t seen Netflix’s Midnight Mass but don’t care about spoilers, please proceed. If you haven’t seen Netflix’s Midnight Mass, and you do care about spoilers, get out of here right now. Run. RUNNNNNNNNNN!
IndieWire

‘Wellington Paranormal’ Is Carrying the Hilarious ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Torch

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch “Wellington Paranormal”: HBO Max and The CW app It’s not exactly a requirement that every comedy should have an episode where one actor plays at least two different characters. But if you want proof why it works, look no further than “Wellington Paranormal.” The first TV spinoff of the film version of “What We Do in the Shadows,” the New Zealand-set series has one of them in each of the two seasons currently available to stream stateside. The show tracks the exploits of two Wellington police...
/Film

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

Ever think about how far we've come from such a scrapped-together, low-budget, and quintessentially New Zealand-specific goodness that Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement gave us with their "What We Do in the Shadows" film? Waititi and Clement have gone on to much bigger things since 2014, with the former garnering Oscar love for "Jojo Rabbit" after making his mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, of all things, and Clement doubling down on even more paranormal hilarity with FX's "What We Do in the Shadows" series. Against all odds, the show has progressed from its upstart origins to become a hit among critics and a favorite among both newcomers and original fans alike. As it turns out, the premise of a small group of outcast vampires trying to adjust to modern society is just too good to relegate to just a single movie, as great as it was. With the Season 3 finale just about to drop in a couple of days, there's no better time to look ahead to what the fourth season may have in store for us.
Den of Geek

The What We Do in the Shadows Team Explains That Whole Colin Robinson Thing

This article contains spoilers for What We Do in the Shadows season 3 episode 10. Nature or nurture appears to be the theme moving forward, as the What We Do in the Shadows’ season 3 finale dropped a bundle on viewers. The vampire housemates are left scattered on ship ports and train platforms, and may be rudderless as an unexpected arrival throws all their plans to the wind.
