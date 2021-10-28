‘What We Do in the Shadows’ finale: How to watch and stream for free

Ever think about how far we've come from such a scrapped-together, low-budget, and quintessentially New Zealand-specific goodness that Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement gave us with their "What We Do in the Shadows" film? Waititi and Clement have gone on to much bigger things since 2014, with the former garnering Oscar love for "Jojo Rabbit" after making his mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, of all things, and Clement doubling down on even more paranormal hilarity with FX's "What We Do in the Shadows" series. Against all odds, the show has progressed from its upstart origins to become a hit among critics and a favorite among both newcomers and original fans alike. As it turns out, the premise of a small group of outcast vampires trying to adjust to modern society is just too good to relegate to just a single movie, as great as it was. With the Season 3 finale just about to drop in a couple of days, there's no better time to look ahead to what the fourth season may have in store for us.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO