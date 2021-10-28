CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Lavar Burton Accepts Indie Star’s Challenge For PBS Championship Match

By Joshua Gagnon
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndie wrestler RJ City tweeted out “buy merch” and was then asked when the World Heavyweight PBS Wrestling Championship replica belts would be available. “Seriously, let’s...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Recalls Making Ring Gear For Wrestlers In NXT

WWE star Lince Dorado recalled years ago when he would make gear for NXT stars as a way to make money for his family. “2014 — I couldn’t teach, so I made gear & wrestled to support my family,” Dorado wrote. “Five people, two bedroom, yellow townhouse. I had some amazing people ask for gear, a lot, that honestly saved my life. Thanks homies @MsCharlotteWWE y @itsBayleyWWE. P.S. I went back to teaching until I came to @WWE.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: The Miz Eliminated From ABC’s Dancing With The Stars

Veteran WWE Superstar The Miz has been eliminated from ABC’s thirtieth season of Dancing With The Stars. Monday’s DWTS episode had a Queen-theme. Miz and dance pro Witney Carson first went with a foxtrot to Queen’s “Radio Ga Ga” single, and later performed the jive relay with two other low-scoring couples, to Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” single. They failed to advance as they came up short with a score of 32 out of 40, tied with Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach for the lowest score of the night on the initial performance.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New No. 1 Contender Set For Future Shot At The Impact Digital Media Championship

John Skyler is the new number one contender for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship. He will now go on to face the inaugural champion, Jordynne Grace, at a later date. On today’s special broadcast, Skyler defeated Chelsea Green with a roll-up after Green was rebuilding momentum. Green held the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz Issues Statement On Dancing With The Stars Elimination

Veteran WWE Superstar The Miz took to Twitter tonight to issue a statement on being eliminated from season 30 of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. As noted, Monday’s Queen-themed episode of DWTS saw The Miz and dance partner Witney Carson end up in the bottom two couples, along with Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. Miz and Witney were then eliminated from the show after making it to Week 7.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
411mania.com

Women’s Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

The Raw Women’s Championship will be on the line on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE has announced that following their confrontation on tonight’s show, Bianca Belair will face Becky Lynch for the latter’s title next week. Raw airs next week from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Fifth Entrant Secures Spot In Impact’s Inaugural Digital Media Championship Match

Chelsea Green has secured the fifth entry spot in the six-way match for the inaugural Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship in today’s qualifying tournament match against Madison Rayne. Green joins Jordynne Grace, Fallah Bahh, John Skyler and Crazzy Steve, who’ve won their respective qualifying bouts over the preceding weeks. They...
WWE
f4wonline.com

AEW Women's Championship match announced for Full Gear

The Women’s title match for Full Gear has been announced. Tay Conti will face champion Britt Baker at the event, which will take place on November 13 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Baker confirmed the title match on tonight’s show, saying that all Conti has done since coming to AEW is showing off her ass, and at Full Gear, Baker promised that she would beat it.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ex WWE Superstar Reveals Warning Vince McMahon Gives When Wrestlers Ask To Leave

Vince McMahon has a way of making current employees paranoid and keeping ex-employees fearful of him. The recent wave of WWE releases during the pandemic has piqued the public’s interest even more in McMahon’s forays into human resources. Former WWE superstar Ahmed Johnson recently spoke about his severance experience on...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Combat
Deadline

Halston Sage To Star In Indie ‘The List’

EXCLUSIVE: Prodigal Son’s Halston Sage is set to star in the indie drama The List, which she is also on board to executive produce. Melissa Miller Costanzo will direct from a script by Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo. Tobias Weymar, Annie Mahoney and Mark Fasano will produce for Nickel City Pictures. The story follows Abby (Sage), a woman who is about to get married and everything is perfect. Until she finds out her fiancé has slept with a celebrity from his “free pass” list. To get her mind off things, Abby and her best friend Chloe come up with a crazy idea: Abby should pursue a celebrity from her own list. But things become complicated when she meets Jake, who gives her a fresh perspective. Joining Sage as exec producers are Vitolo and Lederer as well as Eric B Fleischman and Maurice Fadida. New Legend Entertainment is financing. Best known for her role as Ainsley Whitly on the Fox drama Prodigal Son, Sage’s credits also include X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Late Night. She is repped by ICM Partners, Untitled and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette & Feldman.
MOVIES
wrestlinginc.com

Impact’s Digital Media Title No. 1 Cotenders Match Results: Chelsea Green Vs. John Skyler

Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s special live coverage of Impact Wrestling’s Digital Media Championship No. 1 Contenders match, which aired on Tuesday on Impact Plus and Impact’s YouTube membership page. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bronson Reed Recalls Being Confused By MSK Getting Booed At WWE NXT Tapings

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with former NXT North American Champion JONAH, f.k.a. Bronson Reed. One of JONAH’s last matches in NXT was at “TakeOver: In Your House” in a six-man winner take all match where he teamed up with NXT Tag Team Champions MSK. JONAH recalled his experience teaming up with Nash Carter and Wes Lee.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Women’s Star Says “It’s Only Up From Here” Regarding WWE Future

Dana Brooke posted a message on social media about her current mindset in WWE. Despite Brooke saying people are praying for her downfall, she doesn’t plan on going anywhere. “People praying on my down fall…That will NEVER happen!” Brooke wrote. “@WWE has been there for me through it all & it’s only up from here! Married to wrestling & that’s my passion! I got this!”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Makes Change To RAW Superstar Ring Name

WWE has changed Veer’s ring name. The second post-Draft “coming soon” teaser vignette for Veer aired during tonight’s RAW and revealed that he is now going by Veer Mahaan. There is no word on the inspiration for Veer’s new last name, but Angel sent word that “Mahaan” is Hindi for...
MLB
wrestlinginc.com

Brooke Hogan Opens Up About Family Scandals Over The Years

Brooke Hogan recently spoke with Hollywood Raw where she reflected on the struggles that her family has gone through over the years. Brooke admitted that it is hard to have all of the skeletons from a closet waved in front of everybody’s face. “Our family has been through a lot...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Says Former TNA Rival Will Eventually “Be WWE Champion”

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about his match with Bobby Roode at Bound for Glory 2006, which was Roode’s first chance at the TNA World Championship. Although Angle ended up leaving the night with the championship, it was widely expected that the night was supposed to be the coronation of Bobby Roode as TNA’s next big star to close out their biggest pay per view. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned the misstep by TNA, and revealed another reason why he wanted to drop the title that night to Roode.
WWE
411mania.com

Five Names Removed From Impact Roster Page, Reportedly Not Released

Five talent members have been removed from the Impact Wrestling roster page, but they have reportedly not been released. As PWInsider reports, No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP, Tommy Dreamer, and Petey Williams no longer appear on the roster page of ImpactWrestling.com. The site notes that they reached out to Impact...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Former WWE Superstar Changes Up His Look

Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain, aka Big Damo, has revealed his new bald look via social media. Dain tweeted Monday that he’s having the time of his life wrestling in Ireland for OTT Wrestling, and can’t wait for the upcoming events. Dain informed that he’s been conducting seminars at various wrestling schools.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Reacts To Fan Calling Her Baby “Cute” On WWE RAW

Following her victory over Bianca Belair in the opening match of this week’s RAW, Becky Lynch engaged in a quick conversation with a fan at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI. As seen in the video below, a fan in the front row yelled out, “Your baby’s so cute!”...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT's Indi Hartwell Talks First Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc, Teaming with Persia Pirotta, and More

Tonight is one of my favorite NXT events of the year in Halloween Havoc, and the card is loaded with opportunities for Championship gold to switch hands. That includes a chance for two tag teams to take the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships from current Champs Io Shirai and Zoey Stark, and Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta have their sights set on being the ones to claim those titles and knock Shirai and Stark off their pedestal. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Hartwell ahead of the big night, which will actually be the first ladder match Hartwell has been a part of, and that's why she's a bit more nervous than excited.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

EC3 Blasts “Corporate Wrestling” In Wake Of Mass ROH Releases

Last week it was reported Ring of Honor would be declining to renew it’s talent contracts following the conclusion of 2021, in preparation for a reboot of the promotion in the spring of 2022. In a new video on the Control Your Narrative YouTube page, EC3, who has wrestled for ROH since October of 2020, cut a promo referencing last week’s events, while speaking to his fellow wrestlers and fans about the negatives of corporate wrestling.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy