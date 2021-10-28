Creepy Photos of the Fairhaven Stop & Shop

When you attend as many weddings as I do, you tend to discover certain things that you enjoy more than others. One not-so-new trend that I really love is shining the spotlight on the guests that have been married the longest. I'll usually invite all of the married couples in the crowd onto the dance floor and play a song like Kenny Rogers "Through The Years." After the first chorus, I'll announce, "If you've been married less than two hours, please leave the dance floor," and the newlyweds leave. I'll work my way up to five years, 10 years, 25 years, etc. I'll keep upping the ante until all of the couples have left the floor except the one that has been married the longest. The bride may sometimes give them her bouquet.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO