Fairhaven, MA

Creepy Photos of the Fairhaven Stop & Shop

By Michael Rock
 5 days ago
After we got off the air yesterday, I decided to take a run through Stop & Shop to pick up a few things. It's something that I often do during storms. Instead of going to the grocery store before a storm with the rest of the world, I'll go during the...

Comments / 12

minesweep
5d ago

You figure the money they make why don’t they get a generator for The refrigeration stuff,Or at that matter the whole store

Reply
4
 

FUN 107

SouthCoast Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner 2021

Let's face it. Food is what truly brings us together during the holidays. The real MVP. However, all that food doesn't just magically appear on the table at 1 pm for everyone to dig in, and then little fairies wash all the dishes while you are napping deep in a food coma.
RESTAURANTS
FUN 107

What to Do With All That Extra Halloween Candy

Halloween 2021 was certainly better than last year's holiday. So here it is November 1, the kids are still high-strung from the sugar rush, and all the remaining confectioneries are calling your name every time you pass by. Don't be worried. Donate every single piece of candy that's wrapped and...
LIFESTYLE
FUN 107

Cape Cod Train Car Renamed as a Touching Tribute to Late Wareham Man

A touching tribute out of Cape Cod is keeping a Wareham train mechanic's legacy alive. Tom Bartholomew, the former Chief Mechanical Officer of the Cape Cod Central Railroad, sadly died back in February and as a touching sentiment, his railroad family has decided to rename a newly-acquired railcar after him. The "Silvershell" train car will forever be a reminder of Bartholomew's hard work, accomplishments, and favorite activities.
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

Samaritans Emerge as a Survival Suit for Seafarers

New Bedford is witness to the fact that the seafaring industries are dangerous, rugged, isolating and full of uncertainty. As expansive as the fishing industry is, the one thing missing has always been a portal to provide help and support for the worker's mental health. The Samaritans Southcoast, and their...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Graffiti#Dairy#Gingerbread#The Fairhaven Stop Shop#Fairhaven Stop#Fairhaven S Stop Shop#Those Stop Shop Pics
FUN 107

Rhode Island Toy Designer Captures Whimsical Photos of Nature and ‘Becorns’

David Bird of South Kingstown, Rhode Island got to live out a child’s dream by spending five years of his life designing and creating LEGO products. The experience taught Bird the power of storytelling and it ignited his passion for art, allowing Bird to leave the plastic pieces behind and trade them in for a more natural approach, giving birth to his own passion project called "Becorns."
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
FUN 107

Send Maddie and Her Fiancé Words of Wisdom for Their Wedding Day

When you attend as many weddings as I do, you tend to discover certain things that you enjoy more than others. One not-so-new trend that I really love is shining the spotlight on the guests that have been married the longest. I'll usually invite all of the married couples in the crowd onto the dance floor and play a song like Kenny Rogers "Through The Years." After the first chorus, I'll announce, "If you've been married less than two hours, please leave the dance floor," and the newlyweds leave. I'll work my way up to five years, 10 years, 25 years, etc. I'll keep upping the ante until all of the couples have left the floor except the one that has been married the longest. The bride may sometimes give them her bouquet.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FUN 107

Be a Hero at Hunger Heroes Food Drop This November

We're back at it again for the 29th year in a row. Formerly 'Cans Across the Park,' this food drive has been held every year at Buttonwood Park and has continuously benefited United Way of Greater New Bedford's Hunger Heroes Project. In previous years, the community has dropped off food...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Another Black Bear Spotted on the Marion-Wareham Line

Another black bear has been spotted here on the SouthCoast, once again in the area of the Marion-Wareham town line. If you recall, the infamous "Boo Boo" the bear who became popular this past summer, was hit and killed by a medical van while trying to cross 195 East. There was little damage to the front of the van and the bear escaped into the woods only to be found a week or so later, when it was confirmed that it was indeed Boo Boo.
MARION, MA
FUN 107

Iconic Fall River Bakery Inks Huge Deal With Shaw’s Supermarkets

Amaral’s Bakery, a Fall River staple for decades, will soon be available on the shelves at every Shaw’s Supermarkets location in New England, as the popular bakery continues to expand from its humble SouthCoast beginnings. “The bakery started in 1962,” said John O’Neil, Vice President of Amaral’s since May of...
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Acushnet Town Parade Makes Exciting Return on Halloween Night

We all know that 2020 was the year of cancellations, but 2021 has become the year of resurrection for some of SouthCoast’s most beloved events. The Acushnet Fire and EMS Departments is ecstatic to bring back the popular Halloween Parade, and it promises to bring a night of fall fun to families and little trick-or-treaters.
ACUSHNET, MA
FUN 107

Cozy Up for a Venetian Gondola Ride Through Providence

While many people are just starting to venture out on European vacations, you may not be quite ready yet. But you can still feel like you are visiting the canals of Venice aboard an authentic gondola on the Providence River. Seems like there are many spots throughout Rhode Island that...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

FUN 107

