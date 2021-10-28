State of Our Schools: Full show Oct. 27, 2021

Managing our taxpayer dollars is serious business. Balancing the wants and needs of different constituents is never easy, and rarely do the results please everyone. Yet, this is the charge of our BET. Their challenge is to responsibly manage our town’s finances while conscientiously addressing the many capital needs of our community. Our Republican BET has met this challenge, and has a compelling track record on which to run this election season.Capital and maintenance needs are fluid. This is especially true when it comes to our schools. Our schools are one of our most cherished and critical town assets. Not only are they centers of learning and development for our children, but also a magnet for perspective new residents and a source of pride for our community. Over the last fifteen years, predominantly Republican led BET’s have approved over $290,000,000.00 dollars in spending on capital and maintenance throughout the GPS. This includes the renovation of Hamilton Avenue and Glenville Schools, rebuilding of New Lebanon School and the construction of the MISA Performing Arts Center at GHS.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO