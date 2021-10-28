CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Newly named species of early human could help explain evolutionary gaps

By Brooks Hays
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6K4r_0cfcV5Ip00

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The link that early anthropologists hoped would neatly bridge the gap between apes and humankind probably doesn't exist, most scientists now agree. Human evolution, it turns out, looks more like a "braided stream" of diverging and converging lineages than an inclined plane of slowly improving posture.

To map this braided stream, one group of researchers urge a closer look at Middle Pleistocene hominins, a group that may help explain how Homo erectus, one of our earliest and most successful big-brained ancestors, became Homo sapiens.

In a new paper, published Thursday in the journal Evolutionary Anthropology Issues News and Reviews, researchers propose these important hominins -- thought to have emerged between 700,000 and 400,000 years ago -- be reclassified under a new name, Homo bodoensis.

These hominins may not be the "missing link," but they are an important one.

Over the last several decades, the complexity of human evolution has become increasingly apparent. By agreeing upon a new name and common definition, the researchers say it will be easier to trace the origins and movements of these early human ancestors.

A complex history

Complexity doesn't preclude clarity. But the braided stream of human evolution gets a bit muddy during the Middle Pleistocene.

The period stretches from 774,000 to 129,000 years ago -- a time when a diversity of hominins, sporting an odd mix of archaic and modern traits, walked the Earth -- not long after the lineages of modern humans and Neanderthal split.

According to the authors of the new study, anthropologists must start speaking the same language if they are to start making some sense of what researchers in the 1960s and 70s coined the "muddle in the middle."

Part of the problem, as the authors tell it, is that many of these Middle Pleistocene hominins, including remains found in Africa and Eurasia, are being classified under several species names -- some confusing, some contentious, some obsolete.

The authors propose a new name, Homo bodoensis, for a group of non-Neanderthal hominins spread though Africa, the Mediterranean and Eurasia.

"The point of the naming is that it allows us to build hypotheses that can be tested and that other scientists can understand," lead author Mirjana Roksandic, paleoanthropologist and professor at the University of Winnipeg, told UPI.

If different scientists have different definitions for hominin species, it becomes difficult to parse shared data and incorporate the findings of others into ongoing investigations.

"This is just opening the door to communicate and encourage the conversation around the movements of late Pleistocene hominins," Roksandic said.

Clarifying names, lineages

Most of the hominins that would be reclassified have been previously assigned to either Homo heidelbergensis or Homo rhodesiensis, the latter of which alludes to Rhodesia and the bloody legacy of European colonialism in Africa.

"Homo rhodesiensis is a bad name," John Hawks, an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Wisconsin who was not involved in the new study, told UPI in an email.

"The legacy of colonial theft and extraction makes me pause," Hawks said.

But while the names Homo heidelbergensis or Homo rhodesiensis may be problematic or nonfunctional, their invention and sporadic use reflects the distinctiveness of these Middle Pleistocene hominins.

"There is a recognition that these hominins are not exactly Homo erectus, which preceded them," Roksandic said. "But they had not yet differentiated into modern humans, Neanderthals, Denisovans and other related lineages."

"Homo bodoensis is defined based on the specific combination of H. erectus-like, or primitive, and H. sapiens-like, or derived, morphological traits," co-first author Predrag Radović, researcher at the University of Belgrade in Serbia, told UPI in an email.

The confusion and miscommunication to which Roksandic and Radović speak is partly the result of evolutionary biology.

Despite their evolutionary progress, humans and their closest relatives retained numerous primitive traits -- morphological features that defined the different hominins that preceded them.

"You see more of these ancestral traits in Asian and African specimens than in Neanderthals, so this is where a lot of the confusion around Middle Pleistocene hominids come from," Roksandic said.

"Neanderthals are much more easily recognizable because they were the most diverged. They were developing in pseudo isolation in Europe," Roksandic said.

Recent DNA studies have shown that several specimens in Europe that had previously been classified as Homo heidelbergensis were actually early Neanderthals.

"It was the genetic data, amongst others, that prompted us to define the new species," Radović said. "DNA studies have revolutionized the field of paleoanthropology, especially in the last decade, and have shown that morphologically distinct species such as Neanderthals and anatomically modern humans freely exchanged genes."

Homo bodoensis features no Neanderthal-derived traits, but the would-be-species hosts many traits conserved in Homo sapiens.

No missing link

Though there is no magical missing link between ape and humankind, the authors of the latest paper argue there is an important link between Homo bodoensis and Homo sapiens -- and for scientists aiming to tell the complicated story of human evolution, it's a link that warrants further investigation.

As Roksandic and Radović tell it, Homo bodoensis was in the right place, at the right time and with the right combination of traits to be an important intermediary hominin species -- one that warrants an updated taxonomical classification.

"Taxa names -- especially so in paleontology -- are ultimately tools that enable scientists to organize morphological variation and communicate," Radović said.

The new, clearly defined species should help facilitate better communication among paleoanthropologists, the researcher said.

"Ultimately, we hope that our paper will start a wave of much needed taxonomic and conceptual revisions of hominin systematics," Radović said.

Plenty of names, not enough fossils

Not everyone is convinced of the need for a new species designation.

"I agree that many scientists are confused about the classification but I think adding yet another species name is not going to help," Hawks said. "The problem is not that we don't have enough names, it's that we don't have enough fossils."

Though there's always a need for new fossils, there are a lot more Middle Pleistocene hominin fossils than there were a half-century-ago, when scientists first began speaking of the muddle in the middle.

What those fossils have shown, Hawks argues, is that things weren't muddled, just complex. Early anthropologists were looking to consolidate several hundred thousand years of human evolution into a single global stage, but they didn't have the evidence.

"Today we know that 1970s-era view was just wrong," Hawks said. "It's not a muddle, it's a braided stream. We know that modern people descend from populations that were much more diverse than any populations living today."

Middle Pleistocene hominins were definitely unique, Hawks acknowledges, but there was so much mixing going on that he doesn't think it makes sense to try to organize that diversity under yet another species name.

"Convergence between these lineages was as important as divergence," he said. "Some of those African ancestors mixed repeatedly with Neanderthals, their descendants mixed with Denisovans."

"The way to make more progress is to find more fossils," Hawks said. "New names for old fossils are not helpful."

So what should these Middle Pleistocene hominins be called? Hawks thinks it makes more sense to simply call these hominins, with brains the size of modern humans, Homo sapiens.

This, he said, would allow scientists to spend less time worrying about taxonomic classification and more time illuminating this unique period of admixing, convergence and divergence among hominins.

"We should be working to find better ways to talk about networks of populations, not imposing an outmoded way of looking at our evolution," Hawks said.

Comments / 28

Related
The Independent

Giant owl not seen for 150 years pictured in wild for first time

A giant owl that has gone almost unseen in African rainforests for 150 years has been photographed in the wild for the first time by British scientists working in Ghana. Shelley’s Eagle Owl was spotted on 16 October in what has been hailed as a “sensational discovery” by ecologists. With only a few thousand thought to be in existence, the species is officially classified as being at risk of extinction.A picture of the bird was taken by Dr Joseph Tobias, of the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London, and Dr Robert Williams, an ecologist from Somerset. The...
WILDLIFE
studyfinds.org

Scientists discover prehistoric girl in Indonesia, new type of ancient human

LEIPZIG, Germany — Scientists have unearthed a new type of ancient human who lived more than 7,000 years ago. The remains belonged to a young female buried in a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, according to the recent study. The international team mapped the girl’s complete DNA from...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Species#Human Evolution#Human Ancestors#Human Origins#Human History#Neanderthal
natureworldnews.com

22,000 Traps and 40 Tons of Poison Not Enough to Eradicate Rat Infestation in Lord Howe Islands

Since a $17 million eradication effort on the world heritage-listed island, only about 100 rats have been detected, but experts insist all is not lost. Since April, nearly 100 rats have been spotted on Lord Howe Island, despite the deployment of 22,000 lockable traps and more than 40 tonnes of poison sprayed by helicopters - but scientists remain optimistic that the $17 million eradication campaign was a success.
ANIMALS
International Business Times

Mysterious, 'Larger Than Human' Deep-Sea Creature Leaves Experts Baffled [Watch]

A mysterious and massive squid-like creature has been found in the Northern Red Sea, leaving marine biologists baffled. The scientists of the OceanX team were exploring a shipwreck in October when they came across the sea creature, which appeared to be larger than a human, swimming in the Red Sea, some 2,800 feet below the surface.
WILDLIFE
Florida Star

Face First: World’s ‘Oldest Modern Human’ Restored To Reveal Face

A fossilized human skull dating back to between 331,000 and 275,000 years ago appears to have had mostly modern facial features, according to researchers in China. The discovery points to earlier, greater diversity of facial features during the transition from ancient to modern humans. Advances in technology allowed researchers to...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
LiveScience

Analysis of ancient teeth questions theory that Native Americans originated from Japan

Native Americans may not have originated in Japan as previous archaeological evidence has suggested, according to a new study of ancient teeth. For years, archaeologists had predicted that the first people to live in North America descended directly from a group called the Jomon, who occupied ancient Japan about 15,000 years ago, the same time people arrived in North America around 15,000 years ago via the Bering Land Bridge, a strip of land that previously connected Russia to North America before sea levels rose above it. This theory is based on archaeological similarities in stone tools, especially projectile weapons, found in Native American and Jomon settlements.
SCIENCE
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Experts name new species of human ancestor

An international team of researchers, led by University of Winnipeg palaeoanthropologist Dr. Mirjana Roksandic, has announced the naming of a new species of human ancestor, Homo bodoensis. This species lived in Africa during the Middle Pleistocene, around half a million years ago, and was the direct ancestor of modern humans.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Tiny “Dragon” – Mysterious New Species Is Oldest Meat-Eating Dinosaur Found in UK

The oldest-known meat-eating dinosaur discovered in the UK has been named in honor of trailblazing Museum scientist Angela Milner, who passed away in August 2021. The small carnivorous dinosaur lived over 200 million years ago in what is now Wales. Discovered in a quarry in the 1950s, it was initially thought to be part of a different group of dinosaurs altogether, but scientists have now realized it represents an entirely new species, Pendraig milnerae.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: German Scientists Harness the Power of Photosynthesis for New Way To “Breathe”

Photosynthesizing algae injected into the blood vessels of tadpoles supply oxygen to their brains. Leading a double life in water and on land, frogs have many breathing techniques – through the gills, lungs, and skin – over the course of their lifetime. Now German scientists have developed another method that allows tadpoles to “breathe” by introducing algae into their bloodstream to supply oxygen. The method developed, presented October 13 in the journal iScience, provided enough oxygen to effectively rescue neurons in the brains of oxygen-deprived tadpoles.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

The Pupil in Your Eye Can Perceive Numerical Information, Not Just Light

You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing. The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows. In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Enormous ‘Mystery’ Squid Filmed Haunting a Shipwreck Has Marine Biologists Stunned

For centuries, sailors told tales of monsters lurking in the ocean’s depths. Today, science has largely demystified those monsters. Now, we know they’re giant squid or some form of whale. However, scientific demystification doesn’t make seeing one of these massive creatures any less shocking. Last year, researchers on the Red Sea learned this first hand. Their entire team was stunned to see a massive mystery squid inhabiting a shipwreck.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Know Why Wisdom Teeth Only Emerge When We're Basically Adults

We humans like to take our time when it comes to growing up. Among the great apes, only chimpanzees come close to stretching out the years between key developmental milestones. But even chimps are ready to get crunching with a full set of chompers by the time they're sexually mature. Homo sapiens don't grow their last few teeth until they're nearly out of the teenage years. This mystery of the molars is a tricky one to solve, in spite of their emergence playing such a critical role in tracking shifts in our evolution. But researchers from the University of Arizona in the US...
SCIENCE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
208K+
Followers
43K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy