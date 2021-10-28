Lauren Cho's remains identified by San Bernardino coroner

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The San Bernardino County Coroner's Division confirmed Thursday that remains found in the county's desert were those of New Jersey resident Lauren Cho, who had been missing since June.

Cho, 30, had been visiting friends in the Yucca Valley, near Palm Springs, when she went missing on June 28. The searchers recovered the remains on Oct. 9.

Her friends and ex-boyfriend told police they last saw her heading into the desert with no food, water or cellphone.

They said Cho was "upset" and left behind her personal belongings, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said. Her ex-boyfriend, who reported her missing about three hours after her disappearance, indicated she was suffering from mental distress.

The cause of death remained unknown and the coroner's office said no other details will be released until toxicology results become available.

Police conducted an aerial search a month after she went missing and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division became involved last month after the local police had "exhausted their investigation."