CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man arrested on child sex assault charges while staying at bed and breakfast in Lincoln County

By Ciara Lankford
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imHew_0cfcUKUg00

DENVER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A former Lincoln County man has been arrested on additional child sexual assault charges while visiting the area and staying at a Denver Bed and Breakfast, deputies said.

Gary Edward Pyne, 61, of Beverly Hills, Florida, has been charged with three additional counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Pyne was arrested without incident on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, while staying at a Denver Bed and Breakfast on a visit to Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation began on June 21, 2021. The complaint stated the victim reported to her parents about inappropriate touching when she was nine or 10-years-old. The incidents occurred when Pyne was living in the Iron Station area of Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said.

MORE LOCAL NEWS | Naked Georgia man arrested in NC after stealing truck from Charlotte, breaking into home, deputies say

Detectives were able to gather enough evidence to place Pyne under arrest on the original charges of two counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of secret peeping. Florida agents arrested Pyne at his Beverly Hills home and placed him in the Citrus County Detention Center as a fugitive from North Carolina.

In July, Pyne refused extradition to North Carolina from Florida. An extradition hearing was held in Florida and Pyne was ordered returned to North Carolina. He was picked up in Citrus County by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and returned to North Carolina on July 27.  Pyne was later released on bond.

Pyne is now being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 28

Stan Rhoda Richardson
5d ago

i don't care what color his skin is or what his profession is if guilty he needs to spend a long time in prison.

Reply(1)
12
Guest
5d ago

There needs to be a special prison for these men and they should never be let out. They do not stop.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Beverly Hills, FL
County
Lincoln County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Georgia State
Denver, NC
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Denver, NC
Lincoln County, NC
Crime & Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man charged in deadly shooting outside South Carolina nightclub

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting outside a Greenville nightclub Monday. The incident happened outside Club Reign on S. Pleasantburg Dr. at about 2 a.m. The coroner’s office identified the victim killed as Torri Adaryl Pone, 27, of Greenville. The Greenville Police Department has charged Keoki […]
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed And Breakfast#Local News#Sex#Lincoln County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: Deputies seize stolen pistol, 285 grams of marijuana after suspect attempts to flee traffic stop

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies found a stolen pistol, 285 grams of marijuana and oxycodone after a man attempted to flee the scene during a traffic stop and search in Rowan County Tuesday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Donnell Adkins was stopped Tuesday […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Judge orders Murdaugh assets to be frozen, appoints receivers

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A judge has ordered the Murdaugh family’s assets to be frozen and controlled by people appointed by the court. Judge Daniel Hall made the decision Tuesday, saying Alex and Buster Murdaugh’s assets will be frozen and ordered receives to manage those assets. It comes following a hearing in Chesterfield County […]
LAW
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy