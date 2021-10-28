Florida man arrested on child sex assault charges while staying at bed and breakfast in Lincoln County

DENVER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A former Lincoln County man has been arrested on additional child sexual assault charges while visiting the area and staying at a Denver Bed and Breakfast, deputies said.

Gary Edward Pyne, 61, of Beverly Hills, Florida, has been charged with three additional counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Pyne was arrested without incident on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, while staying at a Denver Bed and Breakfast on a visit to Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation began on June 21, 2021. The complaint stated the victim reported to her parents about inappropriate touching when she was nine or 10-years-old. The incidents occurred when Pyne was living in the Iron Station area of Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives were able to gather enough evidence to place Pyne under arrest on the original charges of two counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of secret peeping. Florida agents arrested Pyne at his Beverly Hills home and placed him in the Citrus County Detention Center as a fugitive from North Carolina.

In July, Pyne refused extradition to North Carolina from Florida. An extradition hearing was held in Florida and Pyne was ordered returned to North Carolina. He was picked up in Citrus County by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and returned to North Carolina on July 27. Pyne was later released on bond.

Pyne is now being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond.

